Central Florida leaders continue to get more seniors a COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health now has data showing the number of seniors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The numbers vary from county to county, some Central Florida counties are vaccinating anywhere between 52 and 70 percent of seniors, according to the Florida Department of Health.

For example, the FDOH data reveals Orange County has vaccinated 61 percent of seniors and Lake County has vaccinated 70 percent of seniors.

Seminole County is at 59 percent of seniors 65 years of age and older.

“I think for the 65 and older crowd we could easily be in the 75-percentile range at this point,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

He said their numbers could be higher if they could just get more vaccines.

Harris said some counties are receiving 15,000 doses a week, while Seminole County is receiving 5,000.

The mobile team has been key in getting Seminole County to 59 percent, according to Harris.

Other counties have focused more on stationary vaccination sites, like Marion County, according to Sergeant Paul Bloom.

Bloom is the Public Information Director for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the one who also oversees the Office of Emergency Management.

He said their numbers may be skewed because of how large their senior population is.

The FDOH reports 29 percent of the population in Marion County is 65 years of age and older.