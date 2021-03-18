Haven’t received your stimulus payment yet? Here’s what to do

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Check your bank accounts. Some 90 million Americans woke up Wednesday to their third stimulus payments deposited in their bank accounts.

But what if you haven’t received your money yet? Here’s what the IRS recommends you should do.

First, check the IRS’s Get My Payment tool. The tool has been updated to reflect the latest round of money. Remember, the information you fill out will be based on the last taxes you filed, either 2019 or 2020.

Now, what if you didn’t file taxes in 2019 or 2020?

In the past, the IRS had the non-filers tool, but this time around that’s not the case. The IRS urges you to file your 2020 taxes to get the money.

If you make under $72,000, you can file for free on the IRS’s website.

Other reasons you may not have received your payment or the full amount you expected?

You filed a paper return on your last taxes



You changed your home address or your bank account



Or, You have new or older dependents



For instance, if you had a baby in 2020, but haven’t filed your 2020 taxes yet, the IRS doesn’t know you had a baby. Once you do file taxes, the IRS says it will give you your owed money.

For those who do not have direct deposit set up with the IRS, those payments will always take longer, and either a payment card or check will be sent in the mail, but that hasn’t been decided yet.

Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday the IRS is extending the tax deadline by a month to mid-May.