Singing in schools? Brevard to discuss easing COVID-19 safety rules

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Brevard County School Board are set to discuss easing some of the COVID-19 safety rules that were put in place at the start of the pandemic.

During a meeting Tuesday, board members are set to discuss adjusting the current restrictions on indoor singing at schools.

A district task force recently came up with a series of recommendations for both elementary and secondary schools.

The committee suggested limiting indoor singing to just 30 minutes with students wearing properly fitted masks. After the singing, it is recommended the room be left vacated for at least 30 minutes to allow for air exchange.

The task force also said that students should not be penalized if they do not feel comfortable singing indoors.

If any changes are made to the indoor singing policy, they would go into effect Wednesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.