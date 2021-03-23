‘They’re responding to the unknown:’ Orlando police chief reminds of officers’ sacrifices after Colorado mass shooting

A man leaves a bouquet on a police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Across the country, flags are at half-staff in honor of the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

President Joe Biden’s order calls for that to continue through Saturday.

Among the 10 killed in Monday’s shooting was Eric Talley, a police officer and father of seven.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón is reacting to the tragedy. He posted on Twitter shortly after the attack, saying he’s praying for the victims, survivors and the entire Boulder community.

Praying for the victims, survivors, & the entire #BoulderColorado community. To the @BoulderPolice & all of the first responders & law enforcement who responded to this tragedy, we stand by you during this difficult time. Condolences for the Fallen Officer and their family. https://t.co/4NxhmiBTJ2 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) March 23, 2021

He said what happened in Boulder is devastating all the way around, but is also an example of the sacrifice made by officers daily.

“It goes to show that these officers, when they respond to a call for help, they’re responding to the unknown, and they’re willing to do so at a very high cost,” Rolón said. “Gun violence continues to be an issue in our country, and this is an example of it can happen anywhere.”

The chief said it’s also a reminder about the dangers of the police response.

“There’s always an opportunity to look at the way we do business, and if there’s a way we can improve,” said Rolón.

The chief said his department is always reviewing its policies and seeing how they can learn when it comes to police response, especially regarding mass shootings. He said his department has made changes especially after the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando and the shooting in Las Vegas.

“The city was very gracious in getting us additional equipment [and] rifles for our officers to have in the cars. They got us the plates to protect the officers from rifle rounds. We got better helmets,” Rolón said.

The response from Rolón comes one day before the funeral for one of his own fallen officers, Kevin Valencia. Valencia was a father and a family man who was shot during a standoff back in June of 2018. He died last week. There’s now a growing memorial outside of the Orlando Police Department in Valencia’s honor.

“I think it will be a moment for all of us to reflect on the sacrifices that these officers are willing to make,” Rolón said.