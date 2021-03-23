‘We are grieving with you:’ Orlando area law enforcement leaders react to officer’s death in Boulder

Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As news spread Monday that a police officer was killed when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Central Florida law enforcement leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

The shooting happened at a King Soopers grocery store but so far, no details have been released about a possible motive or the person who is in custody.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said there were multiple victims, although he wouldn’t say how many until all their families were notified. He said among the slain was a fellow officer, whose name has not been released.

“There was loss of life. We have multiple people who were killed in this incident and I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer,” Yamaguchi said.

Central Florida law enforcement officials, who know firsthand the impact an active shooter situation can have after the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead in June 2016, offered their solidarity.

Below are some of their remarks:

Praying for the victims, survivors, & the entire #BoulderColorado community. To the @BoulderPolice & all of the first responders & law enforcement who responded to this tragedy, we stand by you during this difficult time. Condolences for the Fallen Officer and their family. https://t.co/4NxhmiBTJ2 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) March 23, 2021

Prayers and support for the families of the victims and the Boulder Police Department. https://t.co/0vVLhlpu73 — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) March 23, 2021

Our community and #Boulder share the experience of a mass shooting event. We are grieving with you - and our brothers and sisters at @boulderpolice, who lost an officer today. https://t.co/1gPJam7JiI — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 23, 2021