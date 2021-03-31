House near Apopka burns to the ground

APOPKA, Fla. – A family safely escaped a house fire Wednesday morning in Orange County.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dew Berry Avenue, just north of Orange Blossom Trail near Apopka.

[TRENDING: COVID after the vaccine | Bugsy, the French bulldog, stolen at gunpoint | SpaceX explodes again]

Orange County Fire Rescue said the home and a shed were both ablaze when they arrived at the scene. The house and shed both burned to the ground.

Ad

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.