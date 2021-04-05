IRS: 89,600 Floridians may be due a 2017 income tax refund

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 89,000 Floridians may be owed a 2017 income tax refund, according to the IRS.

IRS officials said refunds totaling $1.3 billion are due to people across the country.

“Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

The median potential refund for people in Florida is $870, according to the IRS.

Government officials said anyone looking for a 2017 tax refund may not get their check right away if their 2018 and 2019 taxes have not been filed.

Anyone who needs a 2017 income tax refund form can click this link.

Anyone with questions about the refund process can also call 800-829-3676.

The IRS said you will also need your W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 form when filing your 2017 taxes.

Government officials said a step-by-step process on how to file taxes can be found at this link.