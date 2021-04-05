Man arrested in Flagler County for allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, deputies say

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a man after he allegedly made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies took into custody 39-year-old Aaron Thayer, who allegedly drove from a work assignment in Connecticut to Florida overnight Friday into Saturday and broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Flagler County, according to deputies.

Thayer drove down after the woman disconnected security cameras installed at the house by Thayer, deputies said.

After breaking in the back door of the house, Thayer allegedly stole $400 from the home, grabbed a firearm and chased the woman, deputies said.

The woman fled the house and was then met by responding deputies, who were nearby on another call and protected the woman by having her hide behind the patrol car, deputies said.

After initially not complying, Thayer was tased and taken into custody, deputies said.

Thayer has been charged with written threats to kill, attempted premeditated murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, petit theft and resisting arrest without violence, deputies said.

Thayer is being held without bond, deputies said.