Southwest pilot accused of exposing himself during flight to Orlando

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from an airport in this undated image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

Southwest said the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.