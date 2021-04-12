Jury seated in Nicole Montalvo murder trial

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A jury has been seated for the trial of two Osceola County men accused of killing a 36-year-old mother in 2019 and then burying her dismembered remains on their property.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera, are both facing murder charges in the death of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras.

Otero-Rivera and Montalvo shared a son together and were separated at the time of her death.

Otero-Rivera’s mother, Wanda Rivera, was also arrested in connection to the case. However, court records show the charges against her have been dropped.

The trial faced months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic which halted jury trials last year.

Jury selection began April 5 at the Osceola County courthouse and on Monday the members were selected, along with several alternates. The trial is expected to begin with opening arguments at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.