COVID-19 vaccines coming to Silver Star Gymnasium, appointments available

Appointment only for 4 days, one day of walk-up appointments

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County announced the next site for the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will be at the Silver Star Park Gymnasium.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at 2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando from April 19-23.

Monday through Thursday will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at this link.

On Friday, April 23 the gymnasium will be a walk-up site starting at 9 a.m. and will close once all the doses have been administered.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the site and anyone 16 and older can get a shot.

Anyone who is 16 or 17 must be with a parent or guardian.

The first site for the mobile vaccine program was at Barber Park.

