Fatal crash shuts down both directions of State Road 417 in Sanford, FHP says

Fatal crash shuts down SR 417 in Sanford at mile marker 50.

SANFORD, Fla. – A fatal crash has both directions of State Road 417 closed in Sanford, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to a crash only involving one vehicle at mile marker 50 where they found an overturned pickup truck.

The FHP said the man driving the pickup truck was ejected and found dead.

As of 9:20 a.m., both directions of SR-417 are closed at mile marker 50.