Fatal crash shuts down both directions of State Road 417 in Sanford, FHP says

SANFORD, Fla. – A fatal crash has both directions of State Road 417 closed in Sanford, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said they responded to a crash only involving one vehicle at mile marker 50 where they found an overturned pickup truck.
[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]
The FHP said the man driving the pickup truck was ejected and found dead.
As of 9:20 a.m., both directions of SR-417 are closed at mile marker 50.