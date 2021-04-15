Plane safely lands next to road in Polk County, police say

A plane landed in the shoulder near the eastbound lanes of the Polk Parkway, according to Lakeland police

LAKELAND, Fla. – Part of the Polk Parkway was briefly closed Thursday after a small plane landed on the grass shoulder, partially blocking the road, according to Lakeland police.

Officers said the plane landed near exit 4.

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Police closed the eastbound lanes briefly to load the plane onto a trailer and remove it from the area.

The pilot and a passenger were not injured in the landing, according to police.

Ad

Police did not say what forced the plane to land on the shoulder of the road.

UPDATE: The plane has been removed and the roadway is open. Be safe out there. #TrafficAlert Polk... Posted by LakelandPD on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.