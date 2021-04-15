Local News

Plane safely lands next to road in Polk County, police say

Pilot, passenger safe after landing

Thomas Mates
, Producer

Tags: 
plane
,
Polk County
,
Lakeland
,
Strange Florida
,
traffic
A plane landed in the shoulder near the eastbound lanes of the Polk Parkway, according to Lakeland police (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Part of the Polk Parkway was briefly closed Thursday after a small plane landed on the grass shoulder, partially blocking the road, according to Lakeland police.

Officers said the plane landed near exit 4.

Police closed the eastbound lanes briefly to load the plane onto a trailer and remove it from the area.

The pilot and a passenger were not injured in the landing, according to police.

Police did not say what forced the plane to land on the shoulder of the road.

UPDATE: The plane has been removed and the roadway is open. Be safe out there. #TrafficAlert Polk...

Posted by LakelandPD on Thursday, April 15, 2021

