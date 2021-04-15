Port Orange Fire chief fired after altercation with county official

A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Port Orange Fire Department chief was fired this week leave following an incident with the Volusia County director of public protection, a city official confirmed to News 6.

Port Orange Fire Chief Ken Fustin was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with Director Joe Pozzo. After the city learned of the incident on April 6 Fustin was placed on paid administrative leave, according to officials.

Mayor Don Burnette confirmed Thursday Fustin was fired. He had been chief since 2016.

Division Chief of Operations Joe Wulfing will be interim chief.

Officials did not offer any details as to what led to the incident between the two people.