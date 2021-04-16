Man accused of attacking woman, setting fire to apartment faces judge for 3rd time in a week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of setting a woman’s home on fire after attacking her faced a judge for the third time in a week on Friday afternoon.

A judge ordered Justin Lorrison, 29, to be held without bond on a long list of new charges — two counts of first-degree arson, grand theft of a motor vehicle, animal torture by felony infliction of pain, attempted homicide, burglary and aggravated battery of a person 65 years or older, among other minor charges.

“I find that you are a danger to the community and a flight risk,” the judge said.

These charges come after Winter Springs police said Lorrison attacked a woman, with whom he has a domestic relationship, Thursday morning. Investigators said the 29-year-old then set her apartment on fire and took off in her van.

According to police, the victim called authorities around 2:20 a.m. saying she was bleeding heavily from the neck and there was smoke at her Seville on the Green apartment.

In a 911 call, the woman said she was attacked by a family member.

“He just stole my van and I’m bleeding all over the place. Please help me,” she told dispatchers. “I’m on fire. I’m burning. There’s flames everywhere,” the victim said in the 911 call, adding that her dog was still inside.

Police said 15 people were able to escape the fire, but firefighters did find the woman’s dog dead inside her apartment.

Lorrison was later caught in Oviedo. Police there charged him with aggravated assault on a firefighter with a motor vehicle. That charge brought Lorrison back to court Thursday afternoon — which was his second time in front of a judge in the same week.

His first encounter with the Seminole County judge came after Lorrison was arrested Saturday. Casselberry police picked him up after they say he threatened a woman, rammed his car into her vehicle and then tried to get away from officers before ultimately driving into a retention pond, records show.

The judge granted Lorrison bond for the Casselberry arrest. Police said Lorrison was released from jail Wednesday night and attacked the woman in Winter Springs hours later.

When the judge saw Lorrison on Thursday, he revoked that bond.

“Mr. Lorrison I made a ruling at the beginning of the week to let you out — I’m sad about that,” the judge said

Lorrison is set to be back in court on June 8 for his arraignment.