Missing Polk County woman with dementia may be traveling north, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia who last seen in the Haines City area, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Shirley Grignon Drolet was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at her home in the 400 block of Sunflower Lane.

Deputies said Drolet is believed to be traveling north on Highway 27 in a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the tag ELSP38.

Anyone who sees Drolet or the vehicle is asked to contact local law enforcement.