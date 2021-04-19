WATCH LIVE: Testimony in murder trial for 2 men accused in Nicole Montalvo’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The trial of two men accused in the 2019 murder and dismembering of Nicole Montalvo continues Monday with more witness testimony.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife in Osceola County.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.

Montalvo’s mother testified last week, describing an incident a year prior to Montalvo’s death in which deputies say her estranged husband and his girlfriend attacked and beat Montalvo.

The responding deputy who spoke to Montalvo also took the stand.

The Riveras are being represented by two separate attorneys, with the defense for Otero-Rivera pointing the finger at their client’s father during opening statements early last week.

“He was unquestionably the boss of the Rivera family,” Otero-Rivera’s attorney said. “He controlled things. He manipulated things.”