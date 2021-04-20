WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s family reacts to guilty verdict

ORLANDO, Fla. – Reaction was swift Tuesday as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died last summer with Chauvin’s knee pinned to his neck.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before they found Chauvin guilty of all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, who was wearing a mask, did not appear to react when the verdict was read and his bail was revoked.

A sentencing hearing will be held in eight weeks.

Across Central Florida, law enforcements leaders said they are prepared for any protests or demonstrations like the ones the region saw last year in the wake of Floyd’s death, calling for racial justice.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re both monitoring the situation locally.

“I am committed to protecting the rights of all people to peacefully assemble or protest. That is a cornerstone of every American’s First Amendment right to free speech. But we cannot tolerate the destruction of property or violence against members of our community or law enforcement,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Monday. “We are not aware of any planned protests in Orange County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction at this time. We are adequately prepared and staffed to ensure that everyone is safe and their right to free speech is protected.”

In Minneapolis outside Cup Foods, the store where Floyd was killed, members of the community gathered before the verdict was read and in the days leading up to the jury’s decision.

The courthouse where the trial took place is ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses were boarded up with plywood, the Associated Press reports.

Below are reactions and updates from across the country in the aftermath of the verdict.

6:35 p.m. - ‘Justice for George means freedom for all’

Philonise Floyd said he’ll continue fighting for others like his brother.

“Today you have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother. It was a motion picture, the world seen his life being extinguished and I could do nothing but watch especially in that courtroom over and over and over again as my brother was murdered,” he said.

He brought up the case of Duante Wright, another Black man killed by an officer.

“He should still be here. We have to always understand that we have to march, we will have to do this for life. We have to protest because it seems like this is a never ending cycle,” Philonise Floyd said.

“Justice for George means freedom for all,” he concluded.

6:25 p.m. - FAMU looks forward to ‘workable solutions’

“At Florida A&M University we reaffirm our commitment to fairness, equity and justice. We are dedicated to educating and graduating students, like student leaders of the Tallahassee civil rights movement, Wilhelmina Jakes, Carrie Patterson and Patricia Stephens, who are willing to work tirelessly for a society in which African Americans and persons of color can espouse hope rather than harbor fear for their sons and daughters. The verdict today is not the end, but could mark a new beginning as we endeavor to live in accordance to the ideals we have been taught and long prayed for, but have not yet experienced.

“For over 133 years FAMU has been as a beacon of light for those who seek to improve themselves and their communities. We stand ready to work with any willing partners to provide practical and workable solutions so we can bring everyone into the light of the American dream and out of the shadows that stifle us all,” FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson said.

6:05 p.m. - George Floyd’s family reacts to verdict

George Floyd’s family members, attorney Benjamin Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton expressed their relief at the verdict during a news conference.

“We’re going to try to leave here today knowing that America is a better country,” Crump said. “America, let’s pause for a moment to proclaim this historical moment, not just for the legacy of George Floyd but for the legacy of America.”

6:05 p.m. - Volusia sheriff says ‘justice and accountability prevailed’

My view from a law enforcement perspective on the Chauvin verdict pic.twitter.com/R4b4lHvOBz — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) April 20, 2021

6 p.m. - ‘History has been made today and I am glad to see it’

J. Henry of J. Henry’s Barbershop in Orlando said there are many great police officers out there, including his wife of 19 years, but what Chauvin did was unacceptable.

“He got everything he deserved. That was not policing. It was his behavior that got him those three counts. Guilty, guilty, guilty. It was his behavior. It wasn’t policing, it was his behavior and I think that that should send a message throughout the world: If you are going to protect and serve your community, do your job and not violate people’s rights because their color and you think you can,” Henry said.

He said he hopes the verdict will spark change.

“History has been made today and I am glad to see it,” he said.

5:35 - ‘One down, many, many more to go’

Van Jones, a CNN host, started trending on Twitter for the comments he gave after the verdict was read.

Jones told Anderson Cooper, “One down, many, many more to go but I think about that young girl who brought out her cellphone and stood there in horror, not knowing what to do but just holding her phone steady. She did the right thing. All those community members who came and begged and pleaded and talked, they did the right thing. That EMT person did the right thing. When people called the police on the police, they did the right thing. When the police chief fired this man, he did the right thing. When people marched, they did the right thing. And part of what the message has to be is we have to get more involved. It started with that young girl, she got involved and then you had a community stand up and you had a governor step in and take the case and give it to Keith Ellison and make sure it was done the right way. This is the beginning of something, this is not the end of anything, this is the beginning of something.”

5:28 p.m. - Orlando Magic says work still needs to be done

5:22 p.m. - Rep. Stephanie Murphy says George Floyd should still be alive

George Floyd should be alive today, and nothing can bring him back or erase the pain felt by those who loved him. But I believe this is a just verdict based on the evidence and I hope it brings a measure of solace to Mr. Floyd’s friends and family. https://t.co/VrNNyJQLRK — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) April 20, 2021

5:17 p.m. - Orange County sheriff calls for calm

5:15 p.m. - Orange County mayor reacts

“We have all waited with great anticipation for the verdict in the trial involving the murder of George Floyd.

As a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, I am pleased with the jury findings and now look to the sentencing phase to determine if justice prevails.

We should remember that the majority of the men and women who protect and serve are good public servants who care about the welfare of their communities.

But when officers cross the line and commit criminal acts, they must be prosecuted no differently than the people they serve,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

5:10 p.m. - Floyd’s family cheers

Video from CNN shows the moment George Floyd’s family heard the verdict.

5:10 p.m. - Cheering for guilty verdict

Crowds outside the courthouse cheered, chanted and hugged as Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts Tuesday afternoon. There were tears as they yelled, “Justice” and “George Floyd.”

5:09 p.m. - Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon asks that verdict be respected

UPDATE: Here is a statement from @OrlandoPDChief regarding the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/ydsYB3JGLU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 20, 2021

5 p.m. - Former President Obama supports verdict

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Former President Barack Obama says the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd was correct but only one step in the fight for justice.

He said in a statement that true justice requires Americans to understand that “Black Americans are being treated differently every day” and that millions live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last.

Obama said the country needs to follow up on the verdict by taking concrete steps to reduce racial bias in the criminal justice system and to redouble efforts to expand economic opportunity in marginalized communities.

4:45 p.m. - Crowds gather outside George Floyd’s memorial

Aerial footage shows hundreds of demonstrators anxiously awaiting the verdict near Floyd’s memorial outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

“There’s a lot of mixed feelings. It’s very emotional just being here knowing what took place. You’re right, there’s a lot anxiety as to how things will play out. I just hope there’s justice,” Wisconsin resident Tracy Hibbard told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

That was a common theme as demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace.”

“George Floyd has been on my mind a lot ever since he was killed but especially during the trial and knowing the jury is deliberating right now so I just wanted to pay some respects and say a prayer for justice and healing,” Sawyer Plotz, a Minneapolis resident, told the wire service.