Man shot and killed in apartment complex in southeast Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in an apartment complex in southeast Orlando on Tuesday, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a shooting at the Canopy Apartment Villas on Folkstone Lane.

A man was rushed to Florida East Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Officers said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.