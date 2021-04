OCALA, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Ocala.

The crash involved one vehicle and happened on NW 42nd Street on Monday, according to police.

[TRENDING: NASA makes history with Mars flight | For sale: Historic, haunted Fla. jail | Pilot lands in ocean during Fla. air show]

Police had 42nd street blocked from NW 27th Avenue to NW 23rd Avenue during the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.