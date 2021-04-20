Family of teen shot, killed by Brevard deputy hold news briefing demanding answers from state attorney

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The family of one of two teens shot and killed by a Brevard County deputy are demanding answers from the state attorney’s office.

Cynthia Green Byrd, the grandmother of Sincere Pierce, spoke in Melbourne Tuesday.

The state attorney received the findings of an FDLE investigation into the shooting in February but still has not announced whether the deputy who shot and killed Pierce and Angelo Crooms could face any charges. The state attorney’s office told News 6 there is no timeline for that announcement.

Pierce and Crooms were shot and killed on Nov. 13, 2020 in a Cocoa neighborhood.

In the days after the shooting, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said two deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of what they believed to be a stolen car. After Crooms attempted to continue to drive, Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda opened fire, in fear he was going to be struck by the vehicle, according to the sheriff. The other deputy on scene did not fire their weapon.

