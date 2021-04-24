Find a Central Florida drop-off site near you for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns Saturday to provide an opportunity to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, this day in place to help Americans prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

In Central Florida, HCA Healthcare facilities are participating with drop-off sites in several counties. Here’s where you can drop off unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Orange County

· Baldwin Park ER (2361 N. Semoran Blvd. in Orlando)

· Hunter’s Creek ER (12100 S. John Young Pkwy. in Orlando)

· Millenia ER (4056 Millenia Blvd. in Orlando)