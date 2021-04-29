Students at Brevard County college get vaccinated

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brody Boyer, 20, is a basketball player at Eastern Florida State College and decided to get his COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The school held a vaccine event to give 400 students a chance to get the Moderna shot.

Boyer said he was happy for the opportunity since his team had a rough year due to the virus.

“It’s been a crazy year. The season started really late. We usually start October, November, and we started in Jan. 25. We had two different times we had to quarantine,” Boyer explained.

The vaccine event comes as demand continues to drop in Brevard County, though health officials are still strongly pushing residents to get vaccinated with the goal to reach herd immunity against COVID-19.

Louis Neville, a sophomore, came to the vaccine event with his friend. Neville said he wants to travel soon, which is why decided to get the vaccine now.

“If we have enough people getting the vaccine, we could see what’s wrong and everything can open up more. Absolutely,” Neville said.