Florida small business owner taps into retirement to pay staff, keep going amid pandemic

Frank Demario was just 29 years old when he opened the South Florida Messenger Service in Hollywood, Florida, a business he called his lifelong passion but last December his business fell victim to COVID-19.

“It was a tough choice,” Demario said. “Do I keep this money to survive or do I put it in the business and hope for the best?”

The money was his retirement savings he tapped into to pay his staff and keep the business afloat.

“In 2020 I paid myself about $4,000 for the year,” he recalled. “That was my contribution to the business, working basically for free.”

Demario, now 61, was hoping to sell the business and retire in a few years instead he found himself with no income using savings to pay the bills and forced to apply for unemployment benefits.

“It’s something that went against the grain,” he shared. “To collect unemployment, I’ve never been on unemployment in my life.”

Demario called News 6 because he was unable to open a Connect account with the Department of Economic Opportunity.