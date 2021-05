Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Two motorcyclists were killed in a Lake County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 20-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on County Road 44A when he crossed over the double line and struck the front of another motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old man heading southbound.

Both men were ejected from their motorcycles and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.