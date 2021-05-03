Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala exploring run for US Senate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former state attorney Aramis Ayala is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in an attempt to flip one of Florida’s two seats currently held by Republicans.

Ayala, a Democrat, was previously the state attorney for the Ninth Judicial District of Florida which includes Orange and Osceola counties. She did not run for re-election this past November and now Monique Worrell holds the top prosecutor seat.

The former prosecutor announced she is considering a run for U.S. Senate in a video posted to a new website, armaisayala.com.

“You may know me as a lover of truth and justice, a principled fighter for what is right,” she says in the video. “Someone who bases decisions on facts and evidence. One who values and respects science.”

At the close of the video, Ayala says she is considering a run for Senate.

You know me as a principled fighter for what is right and someone who will always show up for Florida. Are you with me? More to come soon! https://t.co/NNZvrZCa68 pic.twitter.com/e4QBYLfvPk — Aramis Donell Ayala (@AramisAyala) May 3, 2021

“And if I do, I will be prepared to win,” she says.

Ayala became Florida’s first Black state attorney and served one term from 2017 to 2021. She came under fire early on during her term when she announced her stance against the death penalty following the arrest of a man accused of gunning down an Orlando police officer and his pregnant ex-girlfriend. In response, then Gov. Rick Scott removed 21 cases from her office and reassigned them to neighboring state attorney offices.