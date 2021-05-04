Central Florida start-up companies in need of workers amid pandemic

Two start-up companies are moving into Volusia County, bringing several hundred jobs with them. The move comes as many industries are having a tough time filling positions.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two start-up companies are moving into Volusia County, bringing several hundred jobs with them. The move comes as many industries are having a tough time filling positions.

“We searched the whole peninsula of Florida to find the ideal location for the expansion of our business,” Geoffery Hoffman said. “There [are] additional challenges and the hardest thing is finding people that really fit our culture.”

Hoffman owns Factory Direct Marine and RV and The second location in Florida is off US-1 in Edgewater. It will open this summer.

[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]

Ad

He said it will be an outdoor outfitter.

The outfitter includes an RV, boat, and golf cart sales with storage.

The 70-acre RV resort will also feature restaurants, pools, and boat ramps.

“There [are] about five phases of construction and again I’ve probably got 12 people on the property and that leaves a gap for another 80,” he said.