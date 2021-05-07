Video shows Chinese rocket debris over Washington, DC

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government is keeping a close eye on a large Chinese rocket that is plummeting to Earth, where it’s expected to land as early as Saturday.

The rocket was launched last week and was supposed to fall back to Earth in a controlled descent but something went awry and it’s unclear when and where the rocket core will land.

The remnants of the rocket could be seen early Thursday over the nation’s capital as a pulsating light.

The Pentagon said it’s monitoring the rocket but has not plans to shoot it down.