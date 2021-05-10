Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Florida boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Florida boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Godric Bennett was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville.

According to WJXT-TV, Bennett left his house around 6 p.m. after he reportedly had a disagreement with a family member.

Bennett was described as a white boy, about 4 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with camouflage shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Bennett is urged to call 911.