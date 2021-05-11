Large fire destroys 2 homes, damages 2 others in Sanford historic district

SANFORD, Fla. – A large fire destroyed two homes and damaged two others Tuesday morning in the downtown Sanford historic district, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. along Oak Avenue at 4th Street.

Fire officials said a corner home went up in flames and the blaze quickly spread to other houses. One home was leveled and another was gutted, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Daylight is giving us a clear view of the damage from the early morning fire near downtown Sanford. Two homes were destroyed. Thankfully, no one was injured. https://t.co/oIm2Jxy5nb pic.twitter.com/DxZ8I4UBLD — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 11, 2021

The Sanford fire chief said two people lived in a home behind the house that initially caught fire. They were able to safely escape. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

The other three homes were vacant.

Firefighters have blocked off several streets in downtown Sanford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for more on this developing story.