Partly Cloudy icon
84º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to announce protection funding in Sanford

News conference held at Sanford Fire Station 31

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Seminole County
,
Sanford
,
Jimmy Patronis
Jimmy Patronis (file photo)
Jimmy Patronis (file photo)

SANFORD, Fla. – Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Sanford to highlight protection funding for firefighters during the coronavirus pandemic, his office said.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at Sanford Fire Station 31.

[TRENDING: Boy charged with murder appears in court | Video: Man throws baby swans into cooler at Orlando park | Tiger spotted on front lawn still missing]

According to Patronis’ office, he fought for an increase in state funding for the Cancer Decontamination Grant Program for fire departments to buy lifesaving equipment to fight infectious diseases, like COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: