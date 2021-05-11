Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to announce protection funding in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Sanford to highlight protection funding for firefighters during the coronavirus pandemic, his office said.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at Sanford Fire Station 31.

According to Patronis’ office, he fought for an increase in state funding for the Cancer Decontamination Grant Program for fire departments to buy lifesaving equipment to fight infectious diseases, like COVID-19.