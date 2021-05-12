Florida pharmacies begin offering COVID-19 vaccine shots for children 12 to 15

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the FDA emergency approval of the Pfizer shots for children over 12 years old, major pharmacy chains across the U.S. are starting to rollout appointments for the age group, including here in Florida.

A government advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older on Wednesday, after the Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization of the shots to the age group earlier in the week.

CVS announced vaccine appointments for children 12 to 15 are available at 640 pharmacy locations in Florida and more than 5,600 nationwide. The pharmacy chain will begin giving shots to the youngest eligible age group beginning Thursday. Walk-ins will also be welcome where Pfizer shots are available.

To schedule an appointment visit CVS.com or go through the CVS app.

Children who get the vaccine will need to have parental or legal guardian consent and must be accompanied by an adult.

Florida’s largest grocer, Publix, offers only the Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots, which are not approved for children.

School districts in Central Florida are also working to provide the shots during vaccine events at schools.

Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris said vaccines for children could begin there next week and the county is already getting calls from parents who want to make appointments for their children.

Earlier this week, Orange County Public Schools spokesman Scott Howat said the district is ready to cooperate as Pfizer lowers the age limit ahead of a return to school in the fall.

“We’re also poised and ready to work with the county and FDOH to do vaccination sites in other locations as they move down into the 12 and up range,” Howat said.

