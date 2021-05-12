Lakeland 16-year-old girl reported missing

LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland police have issued a missing child alert for 16-year-old Emma Lynn Carter.

According to police, Carter was reported missing Tuesday after it was discovered she was not at her home in the morning.

Police were unable to provide a clothing or vehicle description at the time of this report.

A photo provided of Carter shows she is white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lakeland police at 863-834-6900 or Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.