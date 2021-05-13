Orlando police searching for missing 52-year-old man

Police said Nelson Robles Rivera was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Advent Health Cancer Institute on Orange Avenue in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 52-year-old man.

Police said Nelson Robles Rivera was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Advent Health Cancer Institute on Orange Avenue in Orlando.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with a yellow logo, blue jeans, black sneakers and was carrying a black backpack with the word Hydro in yellow on it.

Officers said he suffers from dementia, has cancer and has trouble walking.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.