ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police said Phillip Lee Whaling was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Officers said he was last seen in the College Park area driving a gray Kia Forte with the Florida Tag of FFQ870.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Whaling is asked to call 911.