Man dies after getting hit by train in Volusia, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man lying on train tracks in Volusia County was hit by a train and killed Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened before 7 a.m. on West Halifax Avenue in Oak Hill.

Details of the death were limited as the sheriff’s office investigated.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.