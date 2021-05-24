Hundreds gather to honor life of Alicia Campitelli after she was found dead at apartment

Loved ones and friends said Alicia Campitelli was a bright light and a positive spirit who gave so much even though she was taken so soon. Hundreds came out to honor her life in Cocoa on Sunday.

Through music and tears, hundreds came out to grieve and say goodbye.

“The most beautiful star among all stars, the most beautiful way to say goodbye,” said Alana Marshall, Campitelli’s sister. “Red loved you all and please stay strong.”

They held candles, hugged and grieved, all for Alicia Campitelli, known by many as “Red.” A popular tattoo shop employee in Merritt island with a bright smile and a big heart.

“She was an advocate for recovery and addiction, so she literally helped save many people’s lives in this community,” said Misti McDermont, a friend.

Deputies said Campitelli was found dead in her apartment the morning of May 15th.

Investigators later arrested her fiancé, Phillip Keller, who they say shot and killed her, then called 911 and lied about what happened, saying there appeared to be a robbery at their apartment and that his fiancé was shot.

Loved ones wanted to focus on Campitelli’s happy days and her positive spirit and that she will forever shine bright.

“She was in such an amazing place happy in her life and so happy and vibrant and ready to really take on her future,” said Stel Bailey, a friend.

Investigators believe the couple was fighting about Keller using drugs. They said Keller confessed to shooting his fiancé. He remains In custody at the Brevard County Jail.