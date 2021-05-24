Italian restaurant in Winter Haven suffers fire damage, closed until further notice

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Floridino’s Italian Kitchen in Winter Haven will be closed until further notice after it suffered fire damage on Sunday.

A fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant on Sunday morning after an accidental incident involving hot oil, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

An employee preparing to open the restaurant called 911 after exiting the building, police said.

The fire was eventually contained and nobody was injured, but the restaurant suffered damage to its kitchen and roof, police said.