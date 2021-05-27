CVS launches ‘sweepstakes’ to encourage vaccinations

CVS partners with NAACP of Miami Dade and South Dade after Black community says they were left out

CVS is now offering vaccine incentives.

The pharmacy has launched a sweepstakes to get more COVID-19 shots in people’s arms.

Customers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS Health can win prizes through weekly drawings over a six-week period.

That includes free cruises, tropical vacations, a trip to the Super Bowl, date nights and cash rewards.

Anyone who gets, or has gotten, the shot by July 10 is eligible.

CVS says it has already administered more than 17 million doses.