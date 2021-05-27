Increased vaccine interest seen after CDC updated mask guidance, data shows

Todd Dowd, foreground, waits in line to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at a mobile vaccination site at the Greater Bethel Church in Miami. TheMiami-Dade County Homeless Trustand theFlorida Division of Emergency Management partnered to provide the one-dose vaccine at unsheltered homeless hotspots and shelters across the county. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New data shows the new mask guidance has increased interest in COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced two weeks ago that vaccinated people could take off their masks.

During that time, numbers from vaccines.gov show interest in getting vaccinated shot up. After the announcement, the number of visits to the website hit its second highest since the site’s launch.

Actual vaccinations also went up after declining for nearly one month though it is not clear if that had anything to do with the mask guidance.

One day prior to the mask update, the CDC recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 through 15, expanding access to 17 million more Americans.