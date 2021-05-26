CDC investigates rare side effect among vaccinated teens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rare disorder, called myocarditis, has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine. However, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

U.S. health advisors endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month for children as young as 12. According to state health data, more than 66,000 kids between 12 and 14 in Florida have received the first dose of the vaccine since it was first rolled out a couple of weeks ago.

Most recently, Moderna said its vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12 and the company plans to submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

