Pfizer starts trial to administer first COVID-19 booster shots

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, a sign is pasted into an upper window at Pfizer manufacturing center in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology, Saturday, May 8, 2021 by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Pfizer has administered its first COVID-19 booster shots.

The pharmaceutical company is studying a third dose of the vaccine and a pneumococcal vaccine candidate.

[TRENDING: When to see the supermoon eclipse | 80 yearbook photos of girls edited by school | Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase]

The first participants received their shots Monday.

The trial is looking at safety when the vaccines are co-administered and will follow up six months after.

Ad

Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent illnesses like pneumonia.

Six hundred adults over the age of 65 are in the trial.

Some will receive the COVID booster and pneumococcal vaccine, while others will only receive one and a placebo.