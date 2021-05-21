Partly Cloudy icon
Free Solar Bears game tickets for anyone who gets COVID-19 vaccine at Amway Center

Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered at the Amway Center

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Solar Bears
Vaccine
Orange County
coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is offering free tickets for Saturday’s Solar Bears game to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the Amway Center this weekend.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Each person who receives a vaccine from the walkup vaccine site will receive two free tickets to the game.

Officials posted a list of Orange County vaccine sites at this link.

The Department of Health reports 9,916,161 people have been vaccinated in Florida and 608,697 people have been vaccinated in Orange County.

