Return of the movies: Here’s what to catch in theaters this Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The return of films to the big screens has been a highlight for some during the pandemic and with the upcoming holiday weekend, theaters seem to be back in full swing in comparison to last year.

This Memorial Day weekend marks the kickoff to Hollywood’s delayed summer season, according to the Associated Press, which typically runs from May through Labor Day. Several films have released this weekend, while others have been in theaters for months.

Just two weeks ago, filmmakers and Hollywood studio executives joined together for the “Big Screen is Back” initiative to make a pitch for the return of movie theaters. The Associated Press reported speakers, ranging from Arnold Schwarzenegger to J.J. Abrams, encouraged the return of theaters as the industry moves to rebound.

So if you’re headed back to the theaters, here’s what you can check out this Memorial Day weekend:

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path,” according to IMDb.

“Cruella”

According to Disney, the film is set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution and “follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.”

“Spiral: Saw”

“A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw,” according to IMDb.

“Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”

According to IMDb, “after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair.”

“Mortal Kombat”

“MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe,” according to IMDb.

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

According to IMDb, “the epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.”

“Finding You”

“Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges as the heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening,” according to IMDb.

“Tom & Jerry”

According to IMDb, “a chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.”

“Army of the Dead”

“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted,” according to IMDb.

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

According to Disney, “Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.”

