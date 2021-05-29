Cloudy icon
Filmmaker releases 2019 radar footage alleging Navy ship ‘swarmed by UFOs’ off California coast

Men in video can be heard saying ‘it’s going fast’

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Screengrab of leaked radar footage posted by Jeremy Corbell (Image: Jeremy Corbell)
Screengrab of leaked radar footage posted by Jeremy Corbell (Image: Jeremy Corbell)

SAN DIEGO, Cali. – Newly released footage from a California filmmaker was posted to Twitter Thursday, alleging U.S. Navy warships were “swarmed” by UFOs in July 2019.

The 46-second video posted by Jeremy Corbell shows radar footage from the USS Omaha near San Diego. According to USA Today, Corbell is a UFO enthusiast and a filmmaker who is behind the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.”

A man in the video can be heard saying the objects are “closing in” and with another commenting “it’s going fast.”

USA Today reports the release of the radar video comes ahead of the anticipated unclassified report from U.S. intelligence agencies on “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The footage is also not the first shared by Corbell claiming UFOs exist. The filmmaker shared another clip earlier this month of “‘spherical’ shaped UFOs” near another Navy ship off the coast of San Diego.

For more information on the upcoming UFO report, click here.

