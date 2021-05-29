Filmmaker releases 2019 radar footage alleging Navy ship ‘swarmed by UFOs’ off California coast

SAN DIEGO, Cali. – Newly released footage from a California filmmaker was posted to Twitter Thursday, alleging U.S. Navy warships were “swarmed” by UFOs in July 2019.

The 46-second video posted by Jeremy Corbell shows radar footage from the USS Omaha near San Diego. According to USA Today, Corbell is a UFO enthusiast and a filmmaker who is behind the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.”

A man in the video can be heard saying the objects are “closing in” and with another commenting “it’s going fast.”

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here's the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

USA Today reports the release of the radar video comes ahead of the anticipated unclassified report from U.S. intelligence agencies on “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The footage is also not the first shared by Corbell claiming UFOs exist. The filmmaker shared another clip earlier this month of “‘spherical’ shaped UFOs” near another Navy ship off the coast of San Diego.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

