2 motorcyclists killed in Titusville crash, police say

Two motorcyclists, one male and another female, were killed in a crash that involved another vehicle in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Washington Avenue (US1) and the entrance of Parrish Medical Center, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed a motorcycle carrying a driver and passenger traveling north on US1 struck the driver’s side of a white BMW X5 as the driver attempted a left turn from the Parrish Medical Center parking lot onto southbound North Washington Avenue.

The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult female motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later deceased.

The adult female driver of the BMW SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This traffic crash remains under investigation by the Titusville Police Department. Anyone with information in reference to this traffic crash is urged to call Titusville Police at (321) 264-7800.