Amazon plans to share your internet with your neighbors. Here’s how you opt out

If you have an Amazon device in your home, you have one week to opt out of an experiment that could put your privacy at risk.

According to News 6 partner KPRC, Amazon Sidewalk will be a shared network that is supposed to help customer devices work better, both in and around your home.

If you lose connectivity, your device would just switch to a neighbor’s signal so the service wouldn’t be disrupted. However, if you turn on a new device, it will ask you if you want to join the Sidewalk network, but ones you own now will be automatically included on June 8, unless you opt out.

Your Amazon Alexa, Echo, Ring doorbell, security cameras and Tile trackers will automatically enroll in the sidewalk system one week from now.

Online, Amazon explains, “As a crowdsourced, community benefit, Amazon Sidewalk is only as powerful as the trust our customers place in us to safeguard customer data.” Amazon says the total monthly data that would be used by Sidewalk enabled-devices is capped at 500 MB, about what it takes to stream 10 minutes of high-definition video.

To learn how to opt out, click here.