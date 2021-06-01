Disney to begin simulated cruises out of Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Lines are getting close to setting sail again from Port Canaveral as the company begins testing its coronavirus precautions with simulated cruises.

Disney Cruise Lines will begin two-night test cruises of the Disney Dream starting June 29 sailing out of Port Canaveral with volunteer staff acting as passengers.

Disney, along with the other cruise lines, must submit plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for simulated cruises to test COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cynthia Martinez, director of communications and public affairs for Disney Cruise Line, confirmed to News 6 partner Florida Today the company is preparing for this next step.

“We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible,” Martinez wrote, adding, “We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work.”

Port CEO Capt. John Murray said the Port could begin simulated cruises this month and test sailings are already scheduled for other Florida ports.

“Our continuous efforts in close consultation with our cruise partners at Disney has led to this important milestone,” Murray said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re very excited and ready to welcome back the iconic Disney ships to their home at Port Canaveral.”

The CDC recently approved Carnival Cruise Line’s plans to restart sailings from Port Canaveral.

A test cruise is booked for late June out of Miami, where Royal Caribbean’s CEO announced his cruise line received approval for a three-day test cruise departing June 20.

All cruising out of the U.S. has been halted since last spring under a no-sail order from the CDC.

According to Disney Cruise Line’s most recent update on sailings, all Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailings remain canceled through July 31. All Disney Wonder sailings are canceled through July 12, according to the company.