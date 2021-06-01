WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Jacksonville

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference in Jacksonville.

The governor will speak at 10 a.m. at Trinity Christian Academy. News 6 will stream the press conference live at the top of this story.

It is unknown what the news conference will be about, but it falls on the day unemployment claimants will be required to search for work and report to the Department of Economic Opportunity in order to continue collecting unemployment benefits.

Tuesday’s remarks from the governor come after DeSantis reiterated Florida would not exempt cruise lines from a new law that goes into effect July 1, that imposes a fine of $5,000 for each customer asked to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination.