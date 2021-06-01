Here’s how to score a free doughnut on Friday for National Doughnut Day

This sweet holiday only comes around once a year, but it’s loaded with freebies.

Friday, June 4, is National Doughnut Day and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness.

Here’s where you can score a free doughnut around Central Florida.

Donut King: If you visit Donut King Friday, it is giving out one free doughnut per person excluding the maple bacon donut.

Happy Tuesday. We hope everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. Tick Tok, It’s getting closer to National Donut Day, officially 3 days away 😊 June 4th!!!! See you soon! Posted by The Donut King on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary.

Who's joining us for #NationalDonutDay this Friday?! A free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut for each guest who visits us in-store. No purchase necessary! 🥳 https://t.co/03UN8eK70B — Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) June 1, 2021

Dunkin: With the purchase of any beverage, customers can choose a free classic doughnut at participating restaurants nationwide.

Strawberry Frosted Donut + Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte = 🍓🤤🍨



*On June 4th we're giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase for #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/b30RK7VBO8 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 1, 2021

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

Our fav day, your fav deal! Both will be back this National Doughnut Day, FRIDAY JUNE 4 - come in for a FREE doughnut of your choice🍩🎉



Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Offer valid only in shop - not online. Info here https://t.co/kM57AWU2he pic.twitter.com/QAO4Y6hZL5 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2021

Walmart: Some Walmart locations are offering a free doughnut and coffee on Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to Retailmenot.com.

The Salty: For National Doughnut Day, The Salty is launching a special one-day-only doughnut flavor. The french toast doughnut is described as, “24 hr brioche filled with whipped french toast custard, maple glaze, topped with crunchy french toast pieces, mascarpone whip and maple drizzle.” It can be purchased for walk-up orders, pre-order pickup through the website or delivery via UberEeats.

DiGiorno: And for non-traditional doughnut lovers, DiGiorgio is cooking up a pizza and donut mashup called a DiGiornut to celebrate the occasion and you could win one free, according to Chewboom.com.

To score a doughnut that’s stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with DiGiorno sauce, more cheese and pizza toppings, you can reply to @DiGiorno’s giveaway tweet on Friday, June 4 with the hashtag “#sweepstakes” to be entered to win a free half-dozen DiGiornuts.